Wanda B. CloseAugust 25, 1932 - May 28, 2020Resident of Concord, CA.Wanda Close, 87, of Concord California, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in St. Anthony's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla. Wanda spent the last few years of her life traveling between Florida and California to spend time with family. Born in Jefferson County West Va. to Franklin and Viola Fraley. Wanda retired in 1985 from her career with Pacific Bell (AT&T Telephone Company) in Oakland.Wanda married the love of her life James Close 48 years ago, they lived a happy full life of love for each other and traveled all over the world, with her favorite destination being Italy. Wanda was extremely loving and proud of her daughters Jeannie Hambrecht and her husband Bob of Livermore, California, Susan Haas of Laurel, Maryland, Lanette Cruz of St. Petersburg, Fla. as well as 7 grandchildren, Karen, Kelley, Jennifer, Nicole, Courtney, Jason, Sara, 18 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Wanda is also survived by her sister Jane Miller of West Va. and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Wanda's Christian life was as beautiful as the flowers she loved so well, she was an active member for 40 years of Concord United Methodist Church in Concord, California where she was a long time member of the choir, one of her proudest moments was her performance with the choir in Carnegie Hall, she had a beautiful voice and singing was her passion since she was a child. In 2009 Concord Methodist renamed Oglesby Hall to Oglesby - Close Hall after Wanda and Jim's major contribution toward renovations, a very proud moment indeed.Wanda spent a lot of her time after retirement volunteering in her church and community. Wanda was a member of Silver Wings Repertory Company who entertained at assisted living and various other venues in the community as well as an active member in the local theaters preforming in plays and vocal performances. Her influence will forever remain in the lives that knew her.