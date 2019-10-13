|
|
Wanda Faye Smith
March 3, 1926 – October 5, 2019
Resident of Richmond
Wanda was born to Clyde L. Fleming and Clara Juanita (Renick) on March 3, 1926 in Abner, OK. She passed away peacefully on October 5, 2019 in Richmond, at the age of 93. She is survived by her daughter Ruby Jean Anderson of Richmond. Grandmother to Danielle Anderson, Vernon Todd Anderson (Connie), Christopher Anderson, Jeffrey Anderson (Sam), and Joseph Corey Anderson. Great-grandmother to Kaitlyn Rose Anderson, Alexander James Waterhouse, Zachary and Brandon Anderson. Her aunt Wilbert Gates, nephew Rick Cloonan, and dear cousin Carroll Ann Bowen (Lee). Also survived by many many more loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and a legion of friends. She is genuinely missed by her cherished dog, Willie. She was preceded in death by her son Vernon Gail Anderson, and her daughter Lawana Jordana, her sister Marda Cloonan, and her nephew Nick Cloonan. Wanda was beloved by her family and she was also a member of the Chickasaw Indian Tribe. A Chapel Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Fremont Memorial Chapel, 3723 Peralta Blvd., Fremont.
View the online memorial for Wanda Faye Smith
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019