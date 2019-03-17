East Bay Times Obituaries
Hull's Walnut Creek Chapel
1139 Saranap Avenue
Walnut Creek, CA 94595
(925) 934-5400
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
5:00 PM
Hull's Walnut Creek Chapel
1139 Saranap Avenue
Walnut Creek, CA 94595
Vigil
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Hull's Walnut Creek Chapel
1139 Saranap Avenue
Walnut Creek, CA 94595
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
Walnut Creek, CA
Entombment
Following Services
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Lafayette, CA
Wanda Jean Cianfichi


Wanda Jean Cianfichi Obituary
Wanda Jean Cianfichi
April 25, 1938 - March 12, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek
Wanda passed away the morning of March 12th. She grew up in Coraopolis, PA and moved to Walnut Creek, CA when she married her late husband Paul. Wanda raised two sons, was a speech therapist, and taught school for the Orinda School District.
She is survived by her sons Steven (Claudia) and Philip (Lisa), and 3 much loved grandchildren Domenic, Morgan, and Joey. She will be missed by many family members and friends.
Visitation will be held at Hull's Walnut Creek Chapel in Walnut Creek starting at 5PM followed by a Vigil at 6PM on Monday March 25, 2019. There will be a Funeral Mass at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Walnut Creek on Tuesday March 26th commencing at 10AM. Immediately afterward there will be a reception at church, followed by entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Lafayette.


Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019
