Wanda Jean Cianfichi

April 25, 1938 - March 12, 2019

Resident of Walnut Creek

Wanda passed away the morning of March 12th. She grew up in Coraopolis, PA and moved to Walnut Creek, CA when she married her late husband Paul. Wanda raised two sons, was a speech therapist, and taught school for the Orinda School District.

She is survived by her sons Steven (Claudia) and Philip (Lisa), and 3 much loved grandchildren Domenic, Morgan, and Joey. She will be missed by many family members and friends.

Visitation will be held at Hull's Walnut Creek Chapel in Walnut Creek starting at 5PM followed by a Vigil at 6PM on Monday March 25, 2019. There will be a Funeral Mass at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Walnut Creek on Tuesday March 26th commencing at 10AM. Immediately afterward there will be a reception at church, followed by entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Lafayette.





View the online memorial for Wanda Jean Cianfichi Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary