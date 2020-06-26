Wanda Kathryn MooreAugust 9, 1927 - June 5, 2020Resident of Walnut Creek (Rossmoor), CA.Wanda Moore passed away peacefully at her home in Rossmoor on June 5, 2020 with her family by her side.She grew up in Casper, WY until moving with her parents (Lowell & Wanda Penland) to Richmond, IN at age 14. After graduating from Cincinnati Conservatory of Music, she taught private piano lessons while being a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. She and her family lived 34 years in Arlington Heights, IL before moving to Clayton, CA in 1995 and then to Rossmoor in 2010. She actively participated in the Walnut Creek Christian Science church along with several book and music clubs.Wanda is survived by her husband Bill of 70 years; son Bill Jr. (Connie) of Benicia, CA; granddaughter Brenna (Mike Casey) of Somerville, MA; granddaughter Caitlin of Arlington, VA; and sister (Margaret Seusy) of Albuquerque, NM. Wanda's beloved daughter Lucinda (Cindy) predeceased her on February 10, 2016.Friends and family continue to be inspired by her trust in God and her conviction that conscious and subconscious thoughts affect ones' experience. She chose love, compassion, forgiveness, patience, curiosity, and optimism. Wanda made her life count by touching so many lives in a positive way. This is her legacy.A celebration of her life will be held at a future date pending Covid-19.