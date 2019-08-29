|
Warner Oberndoerfer
June 5, 1930 ~ August 26, 2019
Resident of Oakland, California
Passed away in Oakland on August 26th. Warner came to the U.S. as an 8 year old refugee in 1938, moving to New York and then Dallas. He became a true Southern gentleman, with characteristic speech and bearing. A graduate of Yale; studied at Hebrew Union College, Southern Methodist, and Air Force programs as well. After years in the Air Force Reserves, he retired with the rank of Major.
Warner served B'nai Brith as a local and regional leader, a past president of Temple Sinai, and other roles.
He was a licensed life insurance professional with his clients' trust and respect. He served as Administrator of Home of Eternity cemetery for seven years with compassion and dignity.
Warner was predeceased by daughter Orna Sasson, and wife Henriettra ("Bonnie"). He is survived by daughter Ilana MacIsaac of Guerneville, and nephews in California. Burial at Home of Eternity, 5000 Piedmont Avenue, Oakland, Thursday August 29th, 11:00 a.m. Donations to Southern Poverty Law Center, Alameda Community Food Bank of are appreciated.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 29, 2019