February 10, 1930 - May 3, 2019

Orinda

Life-long Bay Area resident, Warren A Hagstrom passed away peacefully at home in Orinda CA at the age of 89. Born in Oakland, CA, to parents Emil and Agnes Hagstrom, Warren was raised in Piedmont, graduating from Piedmont High School in 1948. He had fond memories of working summers, starting at age 14, at Glenbrook, Lake Tahoe, as a caddy. The following summer he chose to work in the kitchen because, in his words "I figured I would get more food." He told of borrowing his mother's car for the summer at age 15, driving alone from Oakland to Glenbrook and how during a surprise visit from mom that summer, he was relieved she didn't check the trunk of her car which was full of beer. During the school year he worked part-time in the family grocery business, Hagstrom Food Stores, helping in the warehouse or washing the delivery trucks. His father, Emil, believed in starting his sons at "entry-level." The summer of his 18th year, while cruising the beach at Tahoe with his buddies, Warren met the love of his life, Patricia Harris of San Jose who was on vacation with her friends and family. They were married three years later, making their home in Orinda and raising 3 daughters.

Warren attended San Jose State where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, graduating in 1952 with a degree in Business. He spent the next 8 years working at Hagstrom Food Stores until they sold their 33 stores in 1960. At that time, he joined Grubb & Ellis Company's Commercial Brokerage Division, based in Oakland, where he spent the next 15 years. Warren served as the firms Oakland Office Manager, was Senior Vice-President in charge of all Northern California (and Seattle) commercial brokerage offices and served on their Board of Directors. He was a Director of the Oakland Real Estate Board and Downtown Merchant's Association as well. During this period Warren was a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Naval Reserve. In 1975 Warren left Grubb and Ellis to start his own Real Estate Development firm, Hagstrom Realty and was actively managing his commercial properties until recently. His favorite community service was serving on the Board of Director's and as President of Aldersly, a not-for -profit Retirement Community in San Rafael, where he was instrumental in establishing their Endowment Fund as well as developing their Skilled Nursing Facility.

Golf was a sport Warren enjoyed all his life, although recently he joked that it was getting challenging to stay upright after teeing off. He was a member of Orinda Country Club for 55 years, and Ironwood Country Club in Palm Desert for 20 years. Vacationing with his family at Lake Tahoe both summer and winter, hiking and back packing in the Sierras and an annual hunting trip to Montana were a few of his favorite pastimes. Warren was always enjoyable and easy to be around and had a way of working humor into any situation. He was kind and generous, wise and witty. He lived life to the full, always looking for, and being thankful for all the good in life. He loved his family more than anything and was very devoted and involved in all their lives.

Warren is survived by his daughter Karen Kirchner (Mike) of Gardnerville, NV, sister Ellen "Tudy" Kapellas of Kentfield,CA, grandchildren Shannon Haggerty Couwlier (Dan) of Loveland, CO, Michael and Daniel Colombino of San Diego, Dustin and Danika Kirchner of Gardnerville, NV, and great granddaughter Alexi Couwlier of Loveland, CO.

Warren was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Pat, daughters Kim Haggerty and Kristy Colombino, brother Calvin Hagstrom and sister Anita Faulkner.

As per Warren's wishes, there will be a private family gathering at a future date to celebrate our wonderful dad and grandfather. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to a . A few of Warren's favorites were The Salvation Army, Hospice East Bay, Alzheimer's Disease Research, and Aldersly Retirement Community.





