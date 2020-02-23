|
Wayne Daniel Martinelli
August 11, 1945 - February 17, 2020
Resident of Pleasanton
Wayne D. Martinelli, 74, passed away peacefully at his home in Pleasanton surrounded by his family on Monday, February 17, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born to Dan and Frances Martinelli on August 11, 1945. He grew up in San Leandro and graduated from San Leandro High in 1965.
Wayne was the proud owner of Dan Martinelli Poultry Co., a family business founded by his beloved father in 1946. He began working with his father at the age of 15 and worked diligently until his retirement in 2017. He was the longest serving member of the UFCW Butchers Union, 52 years.
Wayne was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
He touched many lives with his kind and generous spirit and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents Dan and Frances Martinelli, and his son Brent Martinelli.
He is survived by his loving daughter Stacy Phelps of Turlock, CA, his two beautiful granddaughters, Courtney and Ashleigh Phelps, his sister Jeanette Parks, and niece and nephew, Wendy and Scott Parks.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. and a funeral service on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Graham-Hitch Mortuary, 4167 First St. in Pleasanton. Burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 3873 East Ave., Livermore.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020