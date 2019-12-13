Home

Wayne Q. Earll

Wayne Q. Earll
Resident of Fremont, CA
Wayne went to be with the lord following a Long battle with COPD. Left to grieve is his wife, Fran, step children, Liz (Greg), Patricia, Charles (Susan) and Steven, daughter Pamela Rupp (Michael). 10 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren. Predeceased by step-son Michael. Also survived by his brother Jack (Jane) and sister Elaine (Jack) and many nieces and nephews. Wayne was a proud Marine, having served in the Korean war. His working Life was spent as a machinist at Del Monte Food. Wayne and his wife travelled extensively by motorhome and cruising, he was a long time volunteer for AARP and Meals on Wheel.
He will be long remembered and loved in the hearts of all who knew him. Celebration of life will be at a later date.


Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 13, 2019
