Wendy Velasquez
1967 - 2020
Wendy Velasquez
August 29, 1967 - August 23, 2020
Resident of Alameda
In loving memory of Wendy Velasquez , loving daughter of Nick and the late Joyce Cabral , granddaughter of the late Chris and Emily Cabral and the late Manuel and Orea Gonsalves, loving mother of Jayla Velasquez , wife of Samuel Velasquez, loving Goddaughter of Julia Gonsalves , Loving Godmother to Crystal Enriquez, loving grandmother of Daniel James and Alonzo Enriquez .Loving Niece of numerous aunts and uncles, Loving aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Born August 29, 1967 went to heaven on August 23rd 2020. Due to Covid 19 restrictions private services will be held. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
