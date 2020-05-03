Werner FendMarch 9, 1922 - March 31, 2020AlamoWerner Fend, a sixty-six-year resident of Alamo, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020 at the age of 98. Werner was born in Mannheim, Germany, and immigrated to Detroit at the age of 3. The Army called in 1942 and Werner served until 1945 with a full tour of duty through Africa and Italy. Following the war, he went to work for Ex-Cell-O Corporation and Pure-Pak, where he enjoyed a 40-year career in management. Also in 1945, he met his loving wife Helen Hannula in Michigan, and they instantly fell in love and cherished 65 years of marriage, until her passing in 2011.He had many great qualities, but probably was best known for his charming storytelling about the war and his sales deals with dairymen all over America including Hawaii. He always had everyone at the edge of their seats, waiting for, "The Wind-up."In his younger years Werner enjoyed fishing and hunting in many parts of the US and Mexico. After retirement he took up golf and belonged to the Walnut Creek Men's Golf Club, SIR Branch 116 and VFW.Werner loved his family and was a wonderful Father to his son Rick (Bonnie) of Moraga, his son Gary (Laura) of Walnut Creek, and his daughter Laura (Marc) of Alamo. He is also survived by five grandchildren; Jamie Fend of Aptos, Mat Fend of Cayucos, Kristin O'Nesky of Pleasanton, Audrey Gordon of San Francisco, and Megan Gordon of Tempe, AZ. He is also survived by 5 great grandchildren.Werner is inurned at the Alamo Cemetery, where he is now reunited with Helen.For more information, please email Laura83721@att.net