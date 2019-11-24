|
Wesley Thomas Spewak, Jr.
September 27, 1936 ~October 31, 2019
Resident of Moraga, California
Wesley Thomas Spewak, Jr. unexpectedly passed away due to surgical complications on October 31, 2019, at John Muir Hospital, in Walnut Creek, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Arlene Spewak, loving father of Gregg Spewak, Maureen Gasparini, and Mary Fiene. Cherished grandfather to Devon, Carter and Vincent Gasparini. Survived by his brothers, Robert and Bruce Spewak, brother-in-law Richard Sandor, sister-in-law, Barbara Sandor and Maria Sandor and several nieces and nephews.
Wesley was born on September 27, 1936, to Helen and Wesley Spewak of Carteret, New Jersey. He grew up in Carteret, but after middle school went to live with his grandparents in Washington, D.C., where he graduated from Gonzaga College High School. He then went onto Georgetown University, where he played baseball and basketball. He also took part in the theatrical productions. He graduated with a degree in English. After graduation he joined the U.S. Army National Guard. When he returned from his duty, he met Arlene Sandor, and they married the following year. They were married for 59 years.
His first employment was with Rheem Manufacturing Company. They transferred him to Bellevue, Washington and ultimately to Moraga, California. It was in Moraga where they built their home & raised their three children.
After his retirement in 2001 from Willamette Industries, Wesley and Arlene traveled extensively. They were fortunate enough to go to many countries including China, Africa, Egypt, and Thailand. They also loved cruising which took them to Europe, South America, Australia and New Zealand. Besides traveling, he loved to play golf, read, dance, and have dinner with his family with a good dessert. His sense of humor and funny jokes will always be a smiling characteristic and lasting impression cherished by many of his friends and family. May his memory be eternal. A celebration of his life will be held December 6, at 10:30 am at St. Monica's Church in Moraga. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers we ask that you make a donation to American Diabetes Association.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 24, 2019