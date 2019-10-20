|
Wesley William Schilling
November 23, 1934 – October 10, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Born on November 23, 1934 in Vero Beach, FL, and entered into rest October 10, 2019 in Fremont, CA at the age of 84.
Having graduated from the University of Florida in 1957 with a Bachelor's degree in Ornamental Horticulture, Wes entered the Army for a mandatory 2 years of service stationed in Nebraska. It was there he met, and married the love of his life, Marilyn Anderson. He worked in Florida and then California where he and his family resided for the past 55 years.
He will always be remembered as a man who loved people, technology, and his bromeliads.
Proceeded in death by his beloved wife Marilyn, he is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Scott and Janelle Schilling; daughter and son-in-law Cindy and Ted Shively; grandchildren Devin, Eric, Trevor Shively, and Sierra Schilling; and great grandchildren Amy and Ellie Shively.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 27, 2pm at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1301 Mowry Ave., Fremont. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
