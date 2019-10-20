East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fremont Chapel of the Roses
1940 Peralta Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94536
(510) 797-1900
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Christ the King Lutheran Church
1301 Mowry Ave.
Fremont, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley Schilling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley William Schilling


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wesley William Schilling Obituary
Wesley William Schilling
November 23, 1934 – October 10, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Born on November 23, 1934 in Vero Beach, FL, and entered into rest October 10, 2019 in Fremont, CA at the age of 84.
Having graduated from the University of Florida in 1957 with a Bachelor's degree in Ornamental Horticulture, Wes entered the Army for a mandatory 2 years of service stationed in Nebraska. It was there he met, and married the love of his life, Marilyn Anderson. He worked in Florida and then California where he and his family resided for the past 55 years.
He will always be remembered as a man who loved people, technology, and his bromeliads.
Proceeded in death by his beloved wife Marilyn, he is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Scott and Janelle Schilling; daughter and son-in-law Cindy and Ted Shively; grandchildren Devin, Eric, Trevor Shively, and Sierra Schilling; and great grandchildren Amy and Ellie Shively.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, October 27, 2pm at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1301 Mowry Ave., Fremont. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .


View the online memorial for Wesley William Schilling
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wesley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fremont Chapel of the Roses
Download Now