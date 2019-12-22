|
Wilhelmus "Bill" Gerardus Vanderklugt
Jan. 8, 1940 - Dec. 8, 2019
Resident of Martinez
Bill was born in Noordwijkerhout, Netherlands. The son of a baker and one of 14 siblings, he immigrated to the United States in 1958 where he met and married his beautiful wife of 57 years, "Bep". The couple became United States citizens in 1972 and lived in Lodi, Sacramento, Manteca and finally Martinez, California where they raised three children.
Bill worked his entire professional career in the dairy industry, milking cows, delivering door to door, having his own milk drive-ins and finally 23 years with Berkeley Farms where he became affectionately known as the "Milkman". In retirement, Bill found great enjoyment in nature, traveling, woodworking, camping, fishing and sports. He was an avid gardener and had been featured in local publications for his spectacular garden floral displays.
He is preceded in death by his parents Johannes and Alida VanderKlugt. Siblings Riet (Joop), Coby (Frans), Jaap (Nel), Mien (Gerard), Jo, Piet, Wim, (Piet), Rina, and grandson Daniel Shapiro Jr.
He is survived by his loving wife Elisabeth "Bep" VanderKlugt. Children John (Cathy), Doreen (Dan), Michael (Sheri). Grandchildren, Nicolaas, Lucas, Kaitlin, Elisabeth, Matthew, Christopher, Michaela, Robert and Nathan. Siblings and large extended family to include Jan (Riek), (Henny), Lida, Truus, Vic (Alga), Lord (Suus), (Kees & Kathleen), many nieces and nephews and in-laws.
Prayer services to be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 am (Cake and refreshments to follow) at:
Queen of Heaven Cemetery 1965 Reliez Valley Road Lafayette, CA 94549
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 22, 2019