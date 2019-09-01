|
Dr. Willard B. Smith
February 20, 1926 ~ August 24, 2019
A resident of Oakland, CA
Dr. Williard Smith passed away, at his home, at age 93.
Born in Shreveport, LA to Willard and Emma Smith, he graduated from Central Colored High School in 1943. Within months of his graduation, he was inducted into the U. S. Army and served under General George Patton's 3rd Army in Europe and subsequently in the Pacific theatre with the Army Corps of Engineers until his discharge in May 1946.
Dr. Smith attended the Armed Forces Institute of Manila, San Francisco City College, The University of California at Berkeley and The California Chiropractic College. His 52-year practice was established in 1960 in his beloved West Oakland community.
During his professional career, he held the positions of board member and president of the Alameda-Contra Costa Chiropractic Society; board member and two-term president of the California Chiropractic Association (CCA); appointed by then-governor Jerry Brown to the State Board of Chiropractic Examiners for multiple terms totaling 8-1/2 years and was elected president of the board. He was the first African American to hold all of these positions and with his gubernatorial appointment, he was the first African American, to ever serve on a State Board of Chiropractic Examiners in the United States.
In 1969, the CCA honored him as "Doctor of the Year," and he was presented with the prestigious Kimball Foundation Award for his outstanding contributions to the science of chiropractic. In 1995 the CCA bestowed upon him the accolade of "Doctor of the Century."
The author of many published professional articles, locally he was involved in establishing the West Oakland Health Center and served in the position of Public Relations Director. He served on various community boards and was a long-time member of the Urban League and the NAACP.
Dr. Smith was a Life Member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and a long-time member of Sigma Pi Phi, Boulé. He was a long-standing member of Downs Memorial Methodist Church.
At the time of his death, Dr. Smith had been married for 29 years to his loving wife Edna. Their bond was one of laughter and fun.
In 1986, Dr. Smith lost his wife Lula M. Smith to cancer, after a 37-year marriage.
Dr. Smith leaves behind his two sons, Philip M. Smith (Winifred Y. Smith) and Gregory N Smith (Gabrielle Smith); stepdaughter S. Michelle Coleman; grandchildren Alexis Smith, Philip Smith, Brandon Smith, Maya Smith, Julian Smith and Fred Lambright III, and many relatives and friends.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 1, 2019