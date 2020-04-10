|
|
William A. Grange
Oct. 21, 1923 - Apr. 3, 2020
"The Candy Man"
Bill was born on Mott Street in New York City to William and Sarah Tallman Grange moving to Berkeley when he was 5 years old. He was in the first graduating class of the School of the Madeline (1937). Bill graduated from St Mary's High School, and enlisted in the service in 1942. He was part of the newly formed Army Air Corps. 319th College Training Detachment (Air Crew) Section 4-A, located on the campus of the State College of Washington in Pullman, Washington.
Meeting his wife, Thelma, during a debate sponsored between St. Mary's and St. Joseph's dad always joked it was the last and ONLY debate he ever won. They were married for 61 years before her death in 2006.
Bill was the ultimate salesman, working his way up to Vice President, Western Region Sales for Trailmobile Pullman Company, holding management positions with Fruehauf and Safeway/Ideal Lease. A whiz with numbers, generous and thoughtful, he admonished us to always remember 'the good things'. An exceptionally kind, caring man, Bill handed out candy just to bring a smile: the mailman, the neighbors, the gardeners, the Dr.'s, all receptionists, Mom's caregivers at John Muir, the gate keeper at Rossmoor but always sporting his red Hershey's candy lapel pin. A frequent visitor to the East Bay Eye Clinic he brought candy to the staff of Dr. Viet Ho, Dr. Todd Severin and Dr. Aimee Edell who worked together to keep his sight. Leaving the ER 2 days before his death Bill gave candy to Dr. Catherine Hurt and her staff as thanks for their assistance. He will always be The Candy Man.
Dad loved golf, the SF Giants, the Oakland A's, the 49ers and the Warriors. In his younger days he could be found at the 50 yard line of the Oakland Coliseum with his family rooting for the original Oakland Raiders. In recent years he could be found lunching with lifelong high school friends, Bishop John S. Cummins, Tom and Mary McCarthy.
He was extraordinarily healthy all his life still resisting using a cane at 96 but giving credit for his longevity to the "S" diet: Stoli, Salmon and See's candy – LOTS of See's candy! He died peacefully from heart issues at his home with his daughter Terry.
Beloved by his three daughters, Kathy Atkinson, Terry and Barbara Grange, cherished by his grandchildren, Karen Atkinson (Steve Jackson), Cliff Atkinson (Jennifer Cibulka) and Christopher Oliveira, he was energized by his great grandchildren, Wil and Lizzy Atkinson. He really loved his 'little people'.
He is survived by his friend JoAnn Grant, sisters-in-law Lillian Diamond Grange (Robert 1996) and Patricia Brennan Darner (Victor 2016), and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was predeceased by his wife Thelma (2006), daughter Susan (1951), and brother Robert (1996).
Special thanks to Hospice of the East Bay, Dr. Faizul Haque of Cardiovascular Consultants Medical Group, and John Muir ER Dr. Catherine Hurt for their kindnesses this past week. Please honor Dad by contributing to one of his many favorite charities: Contra Costa Food Bank, Feed the Children, Bay Area Rescue Mission, The Kids Wish Network, s, or Assistance League of Diablo Valley. Per current circumstances a remembrance will be held in the summer.
View the online memorial for William A. Grange
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 10, 2020