William A. (Bill) Hopkins
Resident of Concord
William A. (Bill) Hopkins passed away on August 25, 2019 at home from cancer. He was born in Chickasha, OK on February 6, 1936 to Robert and Estella Hopkins. He served in the U.S. Air Force for eight years. Bill worked for Chevron Oil in El Paso and Denver and then transferred to California. He earned his degree at the University of Colorado. Bill worked for Chevron for 35 years and retired at the age of 56. He enjoyed 26 years of retirement and especially enjoyed playing golf with all his friends. He delivered Meals on Wheels for many years and was a volunteer at St. Mary's Senior Center in Oakland for many years.
Bill was a proud member of the Chickasaw Nation and was recognized by them for his service to his country.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Mary, his brother Bob and his daughter Gwendolyn. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rosalie (Rosie), daughter Gina (Houston), daughter Barbara (Australia) and son Bill, Jr. (Paso Robles), grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A special thank-you to the people at Kaiser Hospice, especially the nurses who were so concerned for his comfort and took such good care of him. Also, thank-you to special friends for all your kind offers of help.
A Funeral Liturgy will be held at St. Bonaventure Church, 5562 Clayton Road, Concord at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Private burial will be at a later date at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the .
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 1, 2019