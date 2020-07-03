William "Ed" AlstonJanuary 17, 1947 - April 7, 2020Resident of Livermore, CAWilliam Edward "Ed" Alston, Jr., 73, of Livermore, CA passed away on April 7, 2020 at Kaiser Hospital in Walnut Creek, CA. He was born January 17, 1947 in Oakland, CA to the late William "Bill" and Gladys Alston. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 47 years, Linda M. Alston (Ramos).Ed was a devoted father, proud grandfather and wonderful husband. His family meant the world to him. Ed was a machinist at the Lawrence Livermore National Lab for 42 years.Ed loved working on cars and pretty much anything with an engine. He loved to design and build things from scratch. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to friends or family members.He is survived by his 2 sibilings, Laura Justus and Steve Alston, his 2 children, Lori Warner(Geoff) and Tracy Proietti, his 4 grandchildren, Alexis Farmer (Kevin), Shelby Eckardt, Rico and Noel Proietti, and his great grandsons, Carson and Chase Farmer.Celebration of life will be held on July 12, 2020 at 4082 Compton Ct., outside at 1:00 pm.