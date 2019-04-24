William Anthony "Bill" Fields

January 13, 1942 – April 11, 2019

Resident of Livermore, California

William "Bill" Fields, a long time Livermore resident, passed away on April 11, 2019. Bill was born in San Francisco, California on January 13, 1942 to Bill and Lenora Fields. He was raised in San Leandro and graduated in 1959 from San Lorenzo High School. Bill will be greatly missed by his girlfriend of 21 years, Shelly Kopp, his sons Brad (Mary) Fields and Brian (Cindy) Fields, grandchildren Melyssa and Justin Fields and his sister Judy (Gary) Phillips.

In 1975, with his partner Don Fromm, Surtec was started as a manufacturer of janitorial and floor maintenance chemicals. Prior to the conception of Surtec, Bill had over 17 years of sales and consulting experience with national chemical manufacturing companies. Bill's expertise was designing customer maintenance programs to address and solve the specific needs of many different types of customers. Bill served on the Tracy Chamber Board of Directors and Executive committee from 2004 to 2017. In 1991 he founded the Surtec Adopt-A-Family Program. In 2005 Surtec received the Business of the Year award from the Tracy Chamber of Commerce. In 2009 Surtec received the P3 Stewardship Award (Policies, Practices and Purchasing Stewardship) presented by the Green Team San Joaquin. In 2013 Surtec received the Organization of the Year presented by the Tracy Chamber of Commerce. In 2014 Surtec received the Small Business Award from the Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce. In 2015 Surtec Adopt-A-Family was recognized by the State of California Small Business day. In 2017 Bill received the Business Person of the Year award by the Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce.

Over the years Bill enjoyed spending time at his home on Lake Tulloch and restoring classic cars from the 50's. Most recently, he reveled in the full restoration of his 1950 Ford Convertible. He was beyond thrilled to complete this labor of love. He attended numerous car shows including Hot August Nights. Bill was a member of several local car clubs.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Bill on June 1st from 11:00 to 3:00 at 4733 Bel Roma Road, Livermore.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Surtec Adopt a Family Program at: https//www.surtecadoptafamily.org, or mail to: Surtec, Inc. 1880 N. MacArthur Dr, Tracy, CA 95376, attention "Surtec Adopt-A-Family".





