William Avery (Aka Bill) Williams


1962 - 2019
William Avery (Aka Bill) Williams Obituary
William Avery Williams (aka Bill)
Resident of San Pablo, CA
Bill passed away on December 3rd, 2019. He was born to Mickie and Avery Williams on June 30th, 1962. Bill was born and raised in San Pablo, Ca. He has three sisters, Anita, Cathy and Estelle and a nephew Joe. He is predeceased by his niece Desiree and his nephew Ben.
Bill was a loving brother. His spirit will be missed by his family. He now joins his wife Bertie that passed away two years ago. Until we meet again, your sister Anita.


Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019
