William B Stevenson
Dec 30, 1930 - Mar 27, 2020
Lafayette, CA
'Bill' was brought into this world on December 30, 1930 in Boise Idaho to parents Robert and Joy Stevenson. Bill and his older brother Bob enjoyed all the wonderful things that Idaho offered during The Depression years developing their love for outdoor activities including snow skiing. As primary school years ended, the Stevenson family relocated from Boise to San Francisco where Bill thrived at Lowell High School as a student, athlete and was active socially. One of Bill's great prides was playing on 'The Best Lowell Basketball Team Ever' as a member of The Class of '49. It was during these high school years that Bill became a member of The Olympic Club where he remined active for 75 years.
Stanford University was the next stop for Bill where he studied engineering (petroleum) as was the tradition in the Stevenson Family. Being an active alumnus of the University and Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) Fraternity, kept Bill busy attending football games and alumni activities through 2019. After graduation, an offer was accepted to join Creole/Exxon Oil in Venezuela as a junior engineer. It is in Venezuela where he met his future wife June who was a schoolteacher in the American Camp where they all lived. This is also the time when he earned the nickname 'Tiny' that would stick with his friends and family throughout his life.
After seven years in Venezuela, Tiny returned to Stanford to earn his MBA. As he was completing the advanced degree, he asked June, who was now working as a teacher and The Principal at Pacific Grove Elementary, to marry him. As a result, June and Bill were married in Carmel, CA on June 15th, 1963.
Soon after marriage, Bill joined the Bank of California where his career took the family to Southern California then back to the East Bay in 1971, where he remained until the time of his passing. The Stevenson's were active in Lafayette Schools, sports, equestrian activities, Mt. Diablo Scouting and Lafayette Orinda Presbyterian Church. June and Bill enjoyed raising their young family in Lafayette as they continued their mutual love of international travel. There are few places on the planet that they did not experience together. Following the years with the Bank of California, Bill continued in the Bay Area banking industry until his ultimate retirement at age 75.
Bill is preceded in death by his dedicated and loving wife of 50 years, June. He is survived by his brother Robert Stevenson of Boise, ID; his children Beth and Billy Stevenson and his dear companion and travel partner, Bente Darley.
Donations can be made in Bill's memory to East Bay Hospice and in particular, the Bruns House at https://www.givedirect.org/donate/?cid=1456 . A Celebration of Life will be scheduled over the summer – Bill always loved a good party!
