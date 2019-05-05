William Burtrum Channel (Bill)

Apr. 12/1937 - Apr. 28, 2019

Resident of Martinez

Bill Channel, age 85, passed away at home on April 28, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Throughout his hospitalizations and home care he was surrounded by family. He was born in Galena, KS to parents James Lester and Ruby Channel and moved to Martinez at age 9. He graduated from Alhambra High School. He worked for Contra Costa County for 11 years, with 3 years military leave, and was the first Bookmobile driver for the library. He worked at the Oakland branch of Addressograph/Multigraph as an office machine serviceman for 6 years, and at Lawrence Berkeley National Lab for 25 years as a print shop serviceman and manager. He was active in Indian Y Guides and Boy Scouts with his son. After retiring he carved many wooden animals and made rocking horses for his grandchildren.

He is predeceased by his parents, his brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Lillian Channel.

He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Camille, and five devoted children, Denise Ortega (Victor), Audrey Cleek (Ron), Evelyn Ueda (Howard), Francine Moberly (Bob), and Gregory Channel (Lisa), 19 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

The family wish to thank the Kaiser Hospice nurses and the loving people from ComForCare Home Care for their dignified and respectful care of our husband and father.

Internment and a private family celebration will take place in the future.





