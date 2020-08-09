1/1
William C. Rolfe
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William C. Rolfe
March 7, 1944 – August 1, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg
William Charles Rolfe also known as Grumpy, Bill, Big Bad Bill, Papa and Grumpa, peacefully passed away in his home surrounded by his family after a four-month battle with cancer on August 1, 2020.
William is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Janie, son Dr. Kevin (Brigitte), daughter Kristine (Chris), special niece Jennie (John), grandchildren, Jacob, Maceo, Bardot, Zander, Gianvieve, Delancey, Julia, Justin, Jilly, his sister Carole Anne Restaino of Michigan and many other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father George, mother Elsie, brother George Jr., sister Marjorie and aunt Mary, who was like a mom to him.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 9:00am to 11:00am at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. A private service will follow at 11am. Due to the unprecedented circumstances of COVID-19 and capacity restrictions, service attendance is by personal invite. Donations can be made in Bill's honor to Kaiser Hospice, American Heart Association, or the American Cancer Society.


View the online memorial for William C. Rolfe



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel - Pittsburg
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Service
11:00 AM
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel - Pittsburg
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel - Pittsburg
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 8, 2020
We are so very Sorry, Bill will be missed by A lot of Family and Good Friends. He was always fun to be around. We know that he’s in no more pain and we will see him again some day
Love Leveta and Don
Leveta Ashley
Friend
August 8, 2020
Uncle was a wonderful, one of a kind uncle. Our family will miss him so much, but look forward to seeing him in Heaven. ❤
Carrie and Steve Herold
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved