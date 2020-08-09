William C. Rolfe
March 7, 1944 – August 1, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg
William Charles Rolfe also known as Grumpy, Bill, Big Bad Bill, Papa and Grumpa, peacefully passed away in his home surrounded by his family after a four-month battle with cancer on August 1, 2020.
William is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Janie, son Dr. Kevin (Brigitte), daughter Kristine (Chris), special niece Jennie (John), grandchildren, Jacob, Maceo, Bardot, Zander, Gianvieve, Delancey, Julia, Justin, Jilly, his sister Carole Anne Restaino of Michigan and many other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father George, mother Elsie, brother George Jr., sister Marjorie and aunt Mary, who was like a mom to him.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 9:00am to 11:00am at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. A private service will follow at 11am. Due to the unprecedented circumstances of COVID-19 and capacity restrictions, service attendance is by personal invite. Donations can be made in Bill's honor to Kaiser Hospice, American Heart Association
, or the American Cancer Society
