William "Bill" Cunningham Murray Jr
July 16, 1949 - April 30, 2020
San Ramon
William (Bill) Cunningham Murray Jr. entered peacefully into rest at home in San Ramon, California on April 30, 2020. He was 70 years old.
Born July 16, 1949 in Scotland to parents Ann and William Murray Sr., Bill served in the US Navy, on the USS Kitty Hawk, during the Vietnam War. Following his service, he worked as a gas control tech at PG&E for over 35 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed home projects, coaching and assisting his children's sports teams, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a great husband, dad, and grandpa.
Bill is survived by his wife of 17 years, Terry Murray; children Alyssa Fraser, Andrew Murray, Alex Murray; stepdaughters Jessica Winkelbauer and Alisa Winkelbauer; grandchildren Cameron Fraser, Caden Fraser, Callen Murray, Gianna Murray, Aryn Hanley, Issac Hanley, and Jacob Fimbres; sister Elizabeth Scott; niece Andrea Prusak; nephew Bill Scott; and many other loving family members and friends.
Bill will be laid to rest respectfully and with honors at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. Memorial donations may be made in Bill's name to American Cancer Society.
Published in East Bay Times on May 24, 2020.