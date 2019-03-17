William D. "Bill" Lancione

September 15, 1947-January 28, 2018

Concord, CA

William D. "Bill" Lancione died on January 28th, 2018, in Concord, California, from causes related to COPD. He is survived by sister Linda Lancione, nephews J.D. Moyer and Jason Moyer, an aunt and several cousins, and his beloved beagle Chick.

Bill was born on September 15th, 1947, in Oakland, California, to parents Rose (Courtright) Lancione and Weido Lancione. He grew up in Orinda in a house built by his grandfather and graduated from Miramonte High School in 1965. He completed an electrical engineering program at Diablo Valley College, while also serving in the U.S. Air Force Reserves (1966-1968) as a Freight Specialist at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield.

In 1968 Bill established "Professional Sound Service" with friend and partner David Meyer. For years, they recorded concerts in schools throughout the Bay Area as well as doing sound engineering for radio stations. Bill was a life-long collector of analog sound equipment, including a number of custom-built Neumann microphones for recording live performances.

In addition to sound recording and engineering, Bill worked as a carpenter, electrician, machinist, and equipment appraiser. He owned property in Gualala, California, where he loved to hunt and fish.

Bill was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in his mid-twenties. Though he struggled with the disease, he managed it successfully for the majority of his life, maintaining long-term friendships and working productively in a number of occupations.

The family is grateful for the loving care that surrounded Bill at the end of his life. Special thanks to Sheela Puri, Kevin Bishop, the staff at Concord Royale, and Bill's hospice team at Vitas Healthcare.

A graveside memorial will be held on Tuesday, April 2nd, 11am, at Mountain View Cemetery in Oakland, California (go to the cemetery office for directions).





