William Davis Hall
1922 - 2020
Resident of Antioch, CA
William (Bill) Davis Hall, son of Raymond Elisha and Louise Ethel Davis, passed away on July 5, 2020. He was 97 years old.
Bill and his five siblings were born in Los Angeles, and then the family moved from Los Angles to Fresno when Bill started high school. After graduating from Fresno High, Bill went to Fresno State College for three years and then completed his college and midshipman training at Columbia University in New York to qualify as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy. Bill was assigned on LST 580 in 1943, and served in the Pacific until 1947.He spent most of his time in the Pacific repatriating Japanese servicemen from the small Pacific Islands back to Japan.
After the Service, Bill returned to work for his father's Hall and Hall Investments Company and met and married Beverly Hatfield. After a few years, Bill earned his Masters degree in Business with a minor in math, along with his Secondary Teaching Credential. He then moved his family to Stockton, where he taught high school business and math courses. Bill and Beverly divorced, and Bill moved to the East Bay, where he taught at Mt. Diablo and Clayton high schools for nineteen years. In the early seventies, Bill met Nancy Poindexter, and they married in 1976.
Bill spent 50+ years golfing, singing in church choirs and Barbershop quartets, volunteering for AARP's Antioch Senior Tax Program, and participating in Antioch's Senior duplicate bridge and listening to the Senior band. He and Nancy went on many trips with the Antioch Seniors, in addition to traveling to many locations with family members.
Bill is survived by his wife of 44 years, Nancy, daughters, Peggy Smith (Carey), Cheryl McClure (Tim), son, David Hall, and five grandchildren, Hannah Foote, Michael McClure, Emily Putnam, Shannon McClure, and Abraham Smith, eight great-grandchildren, and eleven nieces and nephews, many of whom live in the Fresno area. All of his siblings preceded him in death.
Graveside service and interment will be held at Oak View Memorial Park Cemetery in Antioch. A memorial service will be held later. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be mailed to Antioch Church on the Rock, 50 Walton Lane, Antioch, CA 94509 or to your favorite charity
