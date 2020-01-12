|
|
William Dean Melton
September 26, 1934 - January 5, 2020
Resident of Pleasanton
Bill Melton passed away peacefully at his home in Pleasanton on January 5, 2020, at the age of 85.
At age 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he honorably served his country on the USS O'Bannon during the Korean War.
He leaves his wife (Jo), children (Renee, Keith & Lisa), grand children (Katrina, Jennifer, Jon & Danni), and great-grand children (Parker, Logan & Watson). He was predeceased by his brothers, Richard & Roger.
A special thank-you to Hope Hospice for their caring and kindness.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020