William DeBaere
Resident of Albany, CA
William Webster DeBaere "Bill" died on February 1, 2019.
Born in 1940, He grew up in Richmond, Ca.
Bill attended Harry Ells High & studied Architecture at UC Berkeley. Bill was affectionately known as Uncle Bill or "UB" to his family.
Bill was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed boating with Steve, skiing with Bobby and fishing in Mexico with Ken.
Spending time with his family in the Sierra Nevada Mountains was a priority. Bill was loved & will be greatly missed by his family & friends.
Bill is survived by his sister JoAnn DeBaere Johnson and his 4 nieces. Bill was predeceased by his Parent's, Ruth & Joseph DeBaere & brother in law, Steve.
At Bill's request, there was no funeral. A private family gravesite service was held at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in San Pablo, California.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 6, 2019