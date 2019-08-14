|
|
William Douglas Kauzlarich
Resident of Pioneer
William passed away at the age of 65 on Monday, August 5, 2019. He was born in Oakland, CA on April 18, 1954 to Frank Kauzlarich and the late Evelyn (McRae) Kauzlarich. There will be no services. He will be interred in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Murphys, CA. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be sent to the family via [email protected]
View the online memorial for William Douglas Kauzlarich
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 14, 2019