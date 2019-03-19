|
|
William E. Lange
Oct. 29, 1934-Feb. 21, 2019
Orinda, Ca.
William passed peacefully in his favorite chair doing what he loved, watching the stock market.
Bill graduated from the University of Wyoming. He worked for several companies before embarking on his own, SWLA Securities. When Bill semi-retired, he still worked on his one favorite partnership, Delphi Capital. Bill enjoyed golfing, bridge, the theater, cooking, great friends and a wonderful bottle of wine.
Bill is survived by his 4 children, 8 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lura-Lee and son Michael.
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 30th, from 2-5pm at the Orinda Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the California Symphony or the Diabetic Youth Foundation.
View the online memorial for William E. Lange
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 19, 2019