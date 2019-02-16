William Edward "Bill" Jenkins

Resident of Corning, California

William Edward "Bill" Jenkins, age 92, of Corning, CA, formerly of Sun City, AZ, passed away December 27 at home surrounded by his loving son and grandchildren. He was married to the late Celeste Magistrale. Bill grew up in Hollywood where he had small acting roles in major studio movies including "Tom Sawyer" and "Make a Wish". Bill served in the United States Army and earned honors in the Allied European Occupation Force during World War II. He served a further 30 years in the Army Reserve, becoming an insurance agent in Walnut Creek, CA. He loved trains and train travel, as well as public speaking. He is survived by his three sons, Tim, Mark and Patrick Jenkins, six grandchildren, his sister, Nancy Andrews, and great grandchildren. A military service for Bill will be held on Monday, February 18 at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery at 10:15AM followed by a lunch in Bill's honor at Cattlemens in Dixon.





