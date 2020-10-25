William Edward Manning
December 22, 1939 - October 1, 2020
Resident of Clayton, CA
Bill talked about the idyllic childhood he had in San Francisco, and later enjoyed 30 years with the SF Sheriff's Department in the jails and the courts. He was a fun-loving guy who enjoyed friendships that lasted for decades. Bill and Sue will have been married 52 years November 2 and often flashed back on the great life they had together. Their kids, John and Kara, and daughter-in-law, Jen meant more to him than words can say. He loved his grandchildren, AJ, and Alexa, who called him "Happy." Outdoor Celebration of Life, Monday, November 2, 11 am, Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1965 Reliez Valley Rd., Lafayette. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the charity of your choice
. View the online memorial for William Edward Manning