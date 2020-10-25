1/1
William Edward Manning
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Edward Manning
December 22, 1939 - October 1, 2020
Resident of Clayton, CA
Bill talked about the idyllic childhood he had in San Francisco, and later enjoyed 30 years with the SF Sheriff's Department in the jails and the courts. He was a fun-loving guy who enjoyed friendships that lasted for decades. Bill and Sue will have been married 52 years November 2 and often flashed back on the great life they had together. Their kids, John and Kara, and daughter-in-law, Jen meant more to him than words can say. He loved his grandchildren, AJ, and Alexa, who called him "Happy." Outdoor Celebration of Life, Monday, November 2, 11 am, Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1965 Reliez Valley Rd., Lafayette. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the charity of your choice.


View the online memorial for William Edward Manning



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved