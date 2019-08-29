|
|
William Emmet "Bill" Daly
Resident of Pacheco, CA
William Emmet "Bill" Daly, 90, passed away in his sleep on July 2, 2019. Bill was born in Onaway, Michigan on September 2, 1928, to James Joseph and Margaret Theresa Mangan Daly. He was one of 11 children in a depression era farm family.
At the age of 17, Bill misrepresented his age to gain admission to the U.S. Marine Corps. Honorably discharged in 1948, Bill worked on cargo ships on the Great Lakes for a few years before landing in Los Angeles, graduating from the University of Southern California in 1953. On May 30th, 1958 Bill married the love of his life Carlee Jean Gervais, with whom he would remain married for 61 years.
Bill built a career as a labor relations specialist in unionized industries. He worked tirelessly for many years for the Safeway Corporation, reaching 11th hour deals with formidable labor unions.
Bill was proud of his military service. He was proud (if skeptical) of his Irish-Catholic upbringing. He was especially proud of the USC Trojan football tradition, with its fabled marching band and spectacular white horse prancing around the L.A. Coliseum. But he was especially proud to see each of his children grow into the adults they are today, thankful for the sacrifices he made for them.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Carlee, his brother, Terry, and his sister, Kathleen. Bill is also survived by three adult children: Michael, Carolyn and Brian, all residents of the East Bay. Bill had three grandchildren (Ashley, Cally Anne and Sam) and two great-grandchildren (Tim and Ben). He joins his brothers (Jim, Kevin, Desmond, Harry, Jack and Frank) and sisters (Angela, Eileen) in heaven.
There will be a military funeral honors ceremony at 11:00 a.m. on September 3, 2019 at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, CA 95620. A reception will follow.
View the online memorial for William Emmet "Bill" Daly
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 29, 2019