Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Pittsburg Elks Lodge
Marina Blvd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Fraser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" Fraser


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Bill" Fraser Obituary
William "Bill" Fraser
Oct. 23, 1931 ~ Aug. 29, 2019
Resident of Antioch, CA
Bill passed away from complications of dementia. Bill leaves behind 2 sons Will (Sue) and Tom Fraser, 4 grandchildren Tina (James) Geis, Billy (Jessica), Tommy, Dennis (Jessica) Fraser, 6 Great grandchildren: Brayden, Nolan, Zachary Geis, William, Julianna Fraser, Jace Fraser.
Bill was the owner of Antioch Muffler. Bill's Celebration of life will be held Sat. Oct 26th at the Pittsburg Elks Lodge on Marina Blvd 1:00 to 3:00 pm.


View the online memorial for William "Bill" Fraser
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.