William "Bill" Fraser
Oct. 23, 1931 ~ Aug. 29, 2019
Resident of Antioch, CA
Bill passed away from complications of dementia. Bill leaves behind 2 sons Will (Sue) and Tom Fraser, 4 grandchildren Tina (James) Geis, Billy (Jessica), Tommy, Dennis (Jessica) Fraser, 6 Great grandchildren: Brayden, Nolan, Zachary Geis, William, Julianna Fraser, Jace Fraser.
Bill was the owner of Antioch Muffler. Bill's Celebration of life will be held Sat. Oct 26th at the Pittsburg Elks Lodge on Marina Blvd 1:00 to 3:00 pm.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019