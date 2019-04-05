William Fred Reisewitz

April 30, 1936 - March 29, 2019

Resident of Danville

William Fred Reisewitz passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family after fighting a battle against complications of Multiple Myeloma. Bill lived a rich and wonderful life and is best remembered for being a successful businessman, a generous host, and a strong and supportive family man.

Bill was born in Oakland, CA, and graduated from San Leandro High School in 1953. He went to Annapolis, graduated from Cal Berkeley in 1958, and then served in the Army for two years.

Bill married Carol Nielsen, the love of his life, in 1964. Through hard work, he provided well for his family, with a loving and stable home-life, memorable family vacations, and delicious barbeques.

Bill purchased Frellen's from his parents (Fred and Ellen) in 1970. Bill and his wife Carol ran this business for 40 years. Bill was active in the Chamber of Commerce and contributed to the early Downtown Plan Committee of San Ramon. Frellen's became a well known establishment in the casual furniture industry. Bill grew this business to three stores and a warehouse, providing stable long term employment for many. He cared deeply for his Frellen's family. Bill eventually sold Frellen's in 2010.

In their golden years, Bill and Carol created a dual life in both Crow Canyon Country Club and Glenbrook, NV. Between his many social and family activities, Bill enjoyed fishing, golfing and traveling the world.

Bill is survived by his wife, Carol, his daughters Shauna Reisewitz and Cheryl Whitcomb, and his son Fred Reisewitz. His grandchildren include: Forrest and Nolan Whitcomb, Abena and Akuia Reisewitz-Oteng, and Dylan and Miles Reisewitz. He is also survived by John Reisewitz, a son from a previous marriage, and John's daughters Shara Damian and Elissa Reisewitz.

Services will be held on Saturday April 13 at 10 AM at Community Presbyterian Church in Danville, with a reception following at Crow Canyon Country Club.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity.





