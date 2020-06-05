William G. Turner
June 14, 1952 – June 1, 2020
Resident of Clayton, CA.
William G. Turner, June 14, 1952 – June 1, 2020, died in Clayton, California after a brief Illness. Bill is predeceased by his parents, William G. and Catherine O'Malley Turner and his sister, Kathleen Turner Jeffries. He is survived by his sisters, Susan Foreman (Lee), Falls Church, VA, Jane Schumaker, Denver CO; Elizabeth Turner Buerkle, Katy TX, 8 nieces and nephews, and many friends, especially Karen Ireland. Internment private.
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 5, 2020.