William H. Brownell

August 21, 1926 - January 28, 2019

Resident of Livermore

William H. Brownell, known to his friends as Bill, a devoted father and grandfather, passed away on January 28, 2019, at the age of 92 years.

A native of Fleming, Colorado, Bill attended Louisiana Tech and Duke for his undergraduate degree and earned his MBA from Harvard. He began his career in banking at Wells Fargo Bank in 1956 and retired from international banking in 1987. Some of the highlights of his career were opening the Corning, California branch of Wells Fargo and the years spent in the International Division.

Bill attended college as part of the V12 Officers Training Program. Upon graduation he served as the dispersing officer on the USS Franklin D Roosevelt Air Craft Carrier and the USS Stribling.

One of his duties was to pay the crew, which led naturally to his career in banking. While getting his masters he was recalled into the Navy and stationed at Alameda Naval Air Station.

When he left active duty for a second time he became a member of the Naval Reserves, retiring after 20 years.

While at Alameda he met and married Lena Mary Jardine. They recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary. He is also survived by his four children, Linda Brownell, Claudia Rollier, Paula Tomasetti (Rick), and David Brownell, his four grandchildren, Jessica Tomasetti, Christina Tomasetti, Brandon Tomasetti (Judy) and Nicole Tomasetti, and his great-granddaughter Emiliana Tomasetti.

Throughout his life Bill was very active in civic organizations such the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, the Rotary Club, the Knights of Columbus, and the St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room in Oakland.

An avid traveler, Bill traveled all over the world and to every state except North Dakota.

His Memorial Mass will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Livermore, CA on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be offered in Bill's name to the Cystic Fibrosis Research Institute, the St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room in Oakland, or the FRA Veterans Service Foundation.





