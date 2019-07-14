William H. Johnson

07/22/1930 - 07/05/2019

Resident of Concord, CA

William H. "Bill" Johnson passed away peacefully on July 5th. Bill grew up in a Walnut Creek and lived in his Concord home over 50 years. He graduated from U.C. Berkeley and went on to have a successful career with Chevron Chemical Company in San Francisco. He served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves and earned the rank of First Lieutenant. Bill spent his retirement years enjoying family and friends, gardening, taking short trips and playing golf with his loving wife Shirley. His kind heart and sense of humor brought him many friendships. He wished to thank everyone he shared time with (and many laughs) for making his life truly enjoyable. Bill is survived by his daughter Karen Veeraswami (Basker), his son Mark (Terri) and his grandchildren. His final resting place will be the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon where he will join his beloved Shirley.

We will miss you dearly Dad...Grandpa....Great Friend! Offer condolences at www.oakparkhillschapel.com





View the online memorial for William H. Johnson Published in East Bay Times on July 14, 2019