East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oak Park Hills Chapel
3111 North Main Street
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
(925) 934-6500
Resources
More Obituaries for William Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William H. Johnson


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William H. Johnson Obituary
William H. Johnson
07/22/1930 - 07/05/2019
Resident of Concord, CA
William H. "Bill" Johnson passed away peacefully on July 5th. Bill grew up in a Walnut Creek and lived in his Concord home over 50 years. He graduated from U.C. Berkeley and went on to have a successful career with Chevron Chemical Company in San Francisco. He served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves and earned the rank of First Lieutenant. Bill spent his retirement years enjoying family and friends, gardening, taking short trips and playing golf with his loving wife Shirley. His kind heart and sense of humor brought him many friendships. He wished to thank everyone he shared time with (and many laughs) for making his life truly enjoyable. Bill is survived by his daughter Karen Veeraswami (Basker), his son Mark (Terri) and his grandchildren. His final resting place will be the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon where he will join his beloved Shirley.
We will miss you dearly Dad...Grandpa....Great Friend! Offer condolences at www.oakparkhillschapel.com


View the online memorial for William H. Johnson
Published in East Bay Times on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oak Park Hills Chapel
Download Now