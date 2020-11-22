1/1
William Harold "Bill" Brogger
1937 - 2020
William "Bill" Harold Brogger
November 4, 1937 - November 4, 2020
Resident of Manhattan Beach, CA
Please join us in remembering William (Bill) Harold Brogger, loving husband, father, grandfather, and good friend, who passed away on Wednesday, November 4th at the age of 83.
Bill was born on November 4, 1937 in San Francisco, CA and during his lifetime lived in Los Angeles, San Ramon, Pleasant Hill, Chicago and Manhattan Beach.
Bill is survived by his wife Sharon Brogger, with whom he shared homes in Manhattan Beach, CA and Chicago. He is survived by his two adult sons, Eric Brogger of San Ramon, CA and Kurt Brogger of Fremont, CA, and was Stepparent to Grant Mikkelsen and Tiffany & Rocco Sapienza. Bill was a proud Grandfather to Erika Brogger of Concord, CA and of Emerson and Cameron Sapienza of Chicago, Il.
Bill is also survived by close family relatives and served as the head of the Brogger family along with his beloved late brother, Fred Brogger.
Bill attended the University of Santa Barbara, and early in his life enjoyed a brief acting career and can be seen in episodes of Rawhide. Bill is best known for his long and distinguished career with Avery Dennison. He built many business friendships in his 40year career in office products. Bill and Sharon shared a love of travel and enjoyed their retirement years exploring the world together.
Bill's family ask that donations be made in lieu of flowers to the American Cancer Society, or other favored cancer organization.


View the online memorial for William "Bill" Harold Brogger

Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 18, 2020
All my thoughts are with you dear Sharon, I am thinking a lot of you and all your family.
Bill was such a great man, he was my "Uncle Bill" as I liked to call him since we met during this road trip we did in the US. We worked hard but had so much fun!
Even if I live across the ocean, we regularly checked on one another.
We had the chance to spend some marvelous time together and I will remember all of them.
After all the fights you've been through, may you rest in peace dear Uncle Bill. All my love forever.
Sophie
Sophie Gerriet
Friend
November 18, 2020
My first thoughts go to Sharon, the woman who finally suited him perfectly. All my condolences dear Sharon. I wish all your loved ones are near you for the coming days, weeks and months.

My thoughts are with you!

We met with Bill in November 1987 on NOPA, and very quickly a strong bond was born between us. This is all the more exceptional as our exchanges always went through an interpreter.

But our complicity was at such a level that we guessed our ideas before they were expressed. Our meetings in Paris or elsewhere were always a celebration not to mention our road trip through the USA with my daughter Sophie and Michel le Canadien who were our interpreters.

Bill was a respectful upright MAN, and a very caring man of honor!

We will meet again my FRIEND, in another space, in another world, I am sure. Thank you for being who you were!

Your friend Jacques the French.
Jacques Gerriet
Friend
