My first thoughts go to Sharon, the woman who finally suited him perfectly. All my condolences dear Sharon. I wish all your loved ones are near you for the coming days, weeks and months.



My thoughts are with you!



We met with Bill in November 1987 on NOPA, and very quickly a strong bond was born between us. This is all the more exceptional as our exchanges always went through an interpreter.



But our complicity was at such a level that we guessed our ideas before they were expressed. Our meetings in Paris or elsewhere were always a celebration not to mention our road trip through the USA with my daughter Sophie and Michel le Canadien who were our interpreters.



Bill was a respectful upright MAN, and a very caring man of honor!



We will meet again my FRIEND, in another space, in another world, I am sure. Thank you for being who you were!



Your friend Jacques the French.

Jacques Gerriet

Friend