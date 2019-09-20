|
William Harold Clark
July 18, 1936 - September 12, 2019
Resident of Pleasanton
William "Bill" Clark was born in Philadelphia, PA. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Yvonne, son Marty Clark, daughter Carol McCormick, granddaughter Aundrea Clark and many loved extended family members. Bill proudly served his country in the Marine Corps and later worked for 30 years as a Peace Officer in both the Oakland Police Department and the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office. In his retirement he enjoyed cruising, watching sports, going to the gym and telling old police stories at the OPD Thursday Club. Bill was a kind and generous man and will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing him. A celebration of life will be held at the Pleasanton Senior Center 5353 Sunol Blvd on Saturday October 12th at 1:30 PM. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Retired Oakland Police Officers Association, P.O. Box 824, Oakland, CA. 94604-0824.
Published in East Bay Times from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019