More Obituaries for William Harrington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Harrington


1928 - 2019
William Harrington Obituary
William Harrington
Mar. 30, 1928 ~ Feb. 17, 2019
Walnut Creek, CA
Bill is survived by his daughters Kim Ledford & Susan (David) Gossage, his 3 grandsons, Chris York & Jordan & Drew Gossage, 3 great-grand daughters, Isla, Emmy & Stella York & his sister Doris Hein of Weaverville, CA. He graduated from Oakland Tech & served in the Marines & was a retired Ironworker. Bill enjoyed golf, cards (poker & pedro) & his SIRS luncheons. He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Florence. Burial will be private & donations can be made to the .


View the online memorial for William Harrington
Published in East Bay Times on July 19, 2019
