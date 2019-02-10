William Harry Brickell, Jr.

April 29,1939 - January 24, 2019

Concord

William Brickell, better known as Bud, passed peacefully with his family at his bedside. He was born in Canon City, Colorado and resided in Concord, California for 53 years. He attended elementary and high school in Canon City where his foundation for the love for instrumental music began. He attended Western State Colorado University in Gunnison, Colorado, where he participated on the Rifleman Team. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served on the U.S.S. Walton in Vietnam and was honorably discharged following his assignment at Treasure Island, CA. Bud attended the Highway Patrol Academy-Sacramento to receive his certification to become a school bus driver trainer. He then worked in the transportation department for Acalanes School District. Bud worked in sales for Bay Area Kenworth, Trailmobile Trailers, and Gillig Brothers School Buses. His career path changed to financial planning . In retirement Bud enjoyed working with his Concord Pavilion 'family' as driver supervisor as well as in the Guest Services division for the Oakland Athletics.

Bud was a beloved husband to Sandy Brickell for 52 years, and a loving father to his daughter, Tiffany Bleskey (Scott) of Oakley, CA. He was a proud grandfather to Catherine and Johnathon Bleskey, who he supported in their pursuit of instrumental music. Bud was predeceased by his parents William Harry Brickell, Sr. and Opal Joyce Brickell.

He enjoyed his music circle of friends as he was a member of the Walnut Creek Concert Band playing French Horn and served for many years on its Board of Directors. He also played trumpet with the Aahmes Shriners Band, the U.S.S.Hornet Band, and The Dixie Land Band. His fraternal membership included Diablo Valley Masonic Lodge, Oakland Scottish Rite, Aahmes Shriners, Contra Costa Shrine Club and Royal Order of Jesters. Bud enjoyed stream fishing, playing golf, and telling tales with his friends at the Sugar Plum Coffee Shop.

Bud was kind and a gentleman with a spark of humor. He was a man of sincere integrity, gracious care for others, loyal and patriotic. He was respected by those who knew him. A memorial service will be held on February 16, 2019, at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1965 Reliez Valley Rd. Lafayette, CA beginning at 12:30 PM in the chapel. Memorial gifts may be made to the , 2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95817.





