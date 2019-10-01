|
William (Bill) Higgins
June 25, 1934 - Sept. 28, 2019
Pleasanton
Bill passed away after a brief illness at Valley Care Hospital surrounded by his family. He worked for Safeway Stores for 42 years and spent his early retirement shuttling customers for Groth Bros. Chevrolet. Bill is survived by his wife of 66 years Carolyn, his children Sharon McPherson (Brad), Steve (Karen), and Debbie McLevis (Britton), his grandchildren Ryan, Maureen, Molly, Chelsea, Carley, and Raquelle, and his great grandchildren Harper and Max as well as many extended relatives and close friends. Bill loved his family, they were the most important things in his life. There will be no services. A celebration of Bills life will be held at a later date. Donations in Bills name can be made to the .
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 1, 2019