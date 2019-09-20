Home

William J. Shamek


1952 - 2019
Apr. 21, 1952 - Aug. 30, 2019
Castro Valley
09-13-82 – til death "one day at a time"
Bill was born in Seattle WA along with his twin brother Bob. He now joins his parents Gerald & Iona Shamek. Bill worked at Bay Ship & Yacht Co. since coming to CA 21 yrs ago. He retired in 2018 due to his cancer which he bravely fought for 5 yrs. Bill dies at home, with his wife of 37 yrs, Joyce aka Mousie, daughter Shawndy & brother Bob at his bedside. He has 3 grandchildren; Gavin, Zoe and Hailey & son-in-law Asa Mabery. We wish to thank Jacquiline for being with us til the end, also our friends at Avalon Trailer Park, Alan & Leslie & all his friends at Bay Ship. Bless you all! A special thanks to our dear friends Millie, Diane, Ed & Pat. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donate to Hospice of Hayward in his name or the !


Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 20, 2019
