William "Bill" Jack. Regan
April 29, 1922 ~ December 8, 2019
Former Resident of Rossmoor and San Francisco
William (Bill) "Jack" Regan passed away Dec. 8 after 97 fulfilling years.
Born in Sacramento and raised in Concord, his sharp mind led him to the University of California at Berkeley. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity there, and earned a bachelor degree before World War II and master's degrees in business administration after the War. During the War, he served as an officer aboard a submarine chaser in the Pacific theater.
He was wearing his uniform - as was the style at the time - when he was introduced to his future wife, Elizabeth Martinazzi, by his first cousin, Beverley Regan, at a dance several years after the War. They were married in 1949, a union that lasted 58 years until her death in 2008.
William and Elizabeth were educators. William was a college business professor. He was awarded a PhD in Marketing by Stanford University in 1957, and began his academic career as a professor of business at San Francisco State University.
He moved to the University of San Francisco in 1964, serving as dean of the business school from 1967-1974. The school flourished under his leadership, as he introduced adjunct faculty with real-world business experience to the curriculum.
Over the years, the Regans cultivated a vibrant and diverse network of friends, extended family and neighbors, frequently hosting lively cocktail parties and dinners where they and their guests talked politics, economics, sports and culture at their home near Lake Merced in San Francisco, before retiring to Rossmoor.
In retirement, William remained remarkably active. He ran and later walked quite a bit, and they were avid travelers. He delighted in his grandchildren, who will miss his Irish blue eyes.
He is survived by his twin children, Karen Harty and Kevin Regan, seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 17, 2019