William JamesJune 26, 1955 - May 10, 2020OaklandWilliam Allister James passed away peacefully on the morning of May 10th, 2020. William was born to the late Samuel and Ethlyn James on June 26, 1955 in Dominica, West Indies. William is the younger brother of Rev. Gillette O. James, former paster of Beth Eden Baptist Church in Oakland.William moved to the United States in 1978 determined to pursue a career in engineering. He attended College of Alameda before transferring to San Jose State where he graduated in 1986. He attained his Bachelors of Science Degree in the Aeronautical Engineering field and received his Airframe & Powerplant license shortly after.William was an active member of Beth Eden Baptist Church. He was also a proud Mason.He is survived by his sons, Justin (Caitlin) & Julian (Amy), three grandchildren (Kingston, Brooklyn & Tobias) & former wife Denise James. He is also survived by siblings (Gillette, Angella, Janet & Sharon). Predeceased by his brother, George.Funeral handled by Fouche's Hudson (Oakland)Burial at Sunset View (El Cerrito)