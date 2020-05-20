William James
1955 - 2020
William James
June 26, 1955 - May 10, 2020
Oakland
William Allister James passed away peacefully on the morning of May 10th, 2020. William was born to the late Samuel and Ethlyn James on June 26, 1955 in Dominica, West Indies. William is the younger brother of Rev. Gillette O. James, former paster of Beth Eden Baptist Church in Oakland.
William moved to the United States in 1978 determined to pursue a career in engineering. He attended College of Alameda before transferring to San Jose State where he graduated in 1986. He attained his Bachelors of Science Degree in the Aeronautical Engineering field and received his Airframe & Powerplant license shortly after.
William was an active member of Beth Eden Baptist Church. He was also a proud Mason.
He is survived by his sons, Justin (Caitlin) & Julian (Amy), three grandchildren (Kingston, Brooklyn & Tobias) & former wife Denise James. He is also survived by siblings (Gillette, Angella, Janet & Sharon). Predeceased by his brother, George.
Funeral handled by Fouche's Hudson (Oakland)
Burial at Sunset View (El Cerrito)



View the online memorial for William James



Published in East Bay Times on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fouche's Hudson Funeral Home
3665 Telegraph Ave.
Oakland, CA 94609
510-654-8558
