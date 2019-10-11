Home

William James "Bill" Hunt


1953 - 2019
1953 ~ 2019
Formerly of Hayward, CA
Bill peacefully passed away on September 24, 2019 in Cathedral City, CA. Originally from Lynn, MA, Hayward, CA and Tracy, CA. He loved camping, fishing and fixing things. He was a good Samaritan, always helping others. He will be truly missed by his loving family, wife Kerry, daughter Kellie, son-in-law Josh, grandchildren McKala, Lindsay, Emma, siblings Linda, Cheryl, Cathie, Charlie, Mitch, Marsha, Glen, Greg and numerous nephews and nieces. A private memorial for his family will be held at a later date.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 11, 2019
