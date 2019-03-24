East Bay Times Obituaries
Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of the Angels
40842 Fremont Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
510-656-1226
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Church
37588 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA
View Map
William John Meaney


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William John Meaney Obituary
William John Meaney
November 4, 1928 - February 28, 2019
Resident of Fremont
It is with immeasurable sadness that we announce the Great Patriarch of the Meaney Clan, William John Meaney, passed peacefully into the hands of God on February 28th surrounded by his entire family.
Born in Avondale, Newfoundland; son of the late William John and Elizabeth Meaney. Bill is survived by wife Ellen Mary Meaney; son Kevin Aaron Joseph Meaney, Fremont; daughter Jacqueline Marion Meaney Hardy, son-in-law Dr. Winters Reef Hardy, and twin granddaughters Grace Juliette Hardy & Noelle Elizabeth Hardy, Los Angeles.
Bill was one of eleven children, who all predeceased him; brothers Jim, Aaron, Kevin, and Con; sisters Bride, Mary Ellen, Margaret, Helen, Tess, and Mildred.
Bill enjoyed sailing on the San Francisco Bay. He worked as a master mechanic and in management with Peterson Tractor Co., of San Leandro.
Bill was truly loved by all who knew him, and had a smile that would light up a room. He was an extremely hardworking man; always ready to lend a hand to anyone in need. In 2015, he and his wife were named Grand Marshals of the Glenmoor 4th of July parade.
Bill and Helen were married for 67 years; and made the Bay Area their home for 54 years.
Public Irish Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, April 6th, at 10am at Holy Spirit Church, located at 37588 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA 94536. For information, email [email protected]


Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2019
