William L. "Bill" Hagan
March 21, 1936 - Jan. 24, 2020
Resident of Castro Valley
William L. "Bill" Hagan, 83, passed away on January 24th, 2020 in Castro Valley, CA. Born March 21st, 1936 to Delmar and Marsellia (Hall) Hagan in Atkinson, Illinois an alum of Geneseo High School Class of 1953, he married his high school sweetheart Janet McKenzie July 27th, 1957.
Bill received both football and wrestling scholarships to attend the University of Illinois where he was part of the 1953 Big Ten Championship Football Team. A U.S. Army Veteran, he served with pride and honor from 1955-1956.
Education would become what he considered to be one of his greatest achievements. Bill was a graduate of the University of Illinois with a B.S. (1959), M.S. (1960) and PhD (1963) in Agronomy and Plant Pathology (Plant Breeding). A lifelong learner, his love of education led him to complete his MBA and to win the honors award for the school of business in 1985 at John F. Kennedy University in Orinda, CA. When referring to his education, Bill often joked, "pretty good for a farm kid from Illinois!"
Bill began a 28 year professional career in Agriculture Research with Del Monte Foods in San Leandro, CA in 1964, and went on to become the Director of Agriculture Research and Seed Operations, and eventually started his own consulting business in Agricultural Systems Management. His love of science continued in his "home garden laboratory" where he cultivated several rose varietals.
Bill's love of golf and agriculture research led him to become a golf turf consultant and an active volunteer with the Northern California Golf Association (NCGA) where he was a team captain in charge of rating golf courses throughout Northern California for over 20 years, and was named Course Rater of the Year in 2013. Bill met some of his closest friends while playing golf, and they often joked that he was their "Bogey Golfer," not only for his skills on the greens, but because you could always count on him to know the scientific name of whatever type of grass on which you were playing. Always an athlete, Bill also spent many years enjoying jogging, playing basketball, and coaching Pop Warner Football for the San Leandro Crusaders.
Bill will be remembered and missed most by those who loved and knew him well for his incredibly strong will and his amazing sense of humor. He could do anything that he put his mind to, and he loved to laugh, share a good joke and lovingly tease those he was closest to. He also had the innate talent, which he made sure to pass on to his children and grandchildren, of being able to eat an entire box of See's candy with a gallon of milk in one sitting, and was the initial founder of the "Hagan Chocolate Club"
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Janet McKenzie Hagan, daughter Kim Hagan, son and daughter in law Kent and Maurine Hagan, grandchildren Raquel Mason, Riley Hagan, and Ryder Hagan, and extended family.
Celebration of Life Services will be held on March 15th, 2020 at 11:00AM at Jess C. Spencer Mortuary in Castro Valley and a reception will follow at Sequoyah Golf Course in Oakland where he was a long time member of the club, had two holes in ones, and enjoyed many happy days playing golf. Memorial Donations may be made to the University of Illinois Foundation, 1305 West Green Street, Urbana, Illinois 61801 Phone (217) 333-0810 In the memo line, please indicate that the donation is for the "William L. Hagan Memorial Fund"
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020