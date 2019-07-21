William (Bill) Lane

April 10, 1944 - July 7, 2019

Danville California

Bill Lane was born in Oakland, California to William and Hazel. He was joined by his sister Kathy and Jennifer over the years and the family began a life in El Sobrante.

Bill attended local schools and particularly enjoyed his high school years at De Anza. He participated in all sports and had maintained his high school friendships throughout the years. Following high school, he was awarded a teaching credential from San Jose State University. He began his career teaching and coaching football at San Lorenzo High School where, once again, he formed lasting friendships.

He enjoyed many summers traveling throughout Europe gathering stories, artifacts and pictures to share with his History students. Upon retiring, Bill enlarged his social circle with his participation in men's adult softball.

It could be said that Bill's greatest pleasure came from spending time with the many friends he had made throughout his life.

His is survived by his wife, Sharon, his daughter Meghan, son-in-law, Chad, and his sisters Kathy and Jennnifer.

There will be a private burial service at the Holy Sepulchre in Hayward. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at the Tower Grill in Danville on July 29th from 2-4 pm where all of Bill's friends are welcome.





View the online memorial for William (Bill) Lane Published in East Bay Times on July 21, 2019