William Lee88 Years OldResident of Walnut Creek, CABill left China at age 15 and completed his studies at Fordham University and the State University of New York Downstate College of Medicine. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force serving as a surgeon (Captain) in Ohio. Bill moved to San Francisco to complete his residency at the University of California and started practicing in 1969 at John Muir and Mt. Diablo hospitals.Bill was happiest when surrounded by his family at the dinner table; he had a particular fondness for cookies, cakes and confections. Bill enjoyed travelling, visiting museums and listening to classical music and opera. He was a student of Chinese art and calligraphy and made many trips to China to discover and document his family's history. Bill was also an avid tennis player and was known for his patient and consistent game.Bill is survived by his wife of 55 years, Louise, sons Mark and Doug, son-in-law Michael and granddaughter Samantha. He also leaves his three siblings and three nieces and nephews.A celebration of Bill's life will be deferred to next year.